P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Maximus (MMS) as Valuation Rose; Contour Asset Management Upped Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $60.03 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 206,110 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 8.32M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 43,318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 129 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 310,300 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 118,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 4,600 shares. Parkside Bancorp And holds 479 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 47,922 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 24,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 196 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc. Barclays Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,558 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 932,623 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 957 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marvell: Continued Re-Positioning Through M&A – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP to acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Some Bearish Options Activity In Marvell Technology – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell (MRVL) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 06, 2019.