P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Cott Que (COT) by $9.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 729,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 5.52M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.73 million, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 719,034 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 202,268 shares. 27,331 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank. Arrow reported 17,462 shares stake. South State stated it has 4,642 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp reported 28,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 587,862 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 438,444 shares. 333,329 were accumulated by Btim. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dubuque National Bank And Trust Company invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J Inv invested 2.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 10,487 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company. Moreover, Sio Capital Management Limited Liability has 1.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 29,176 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1.16M were accumulated by Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 73,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.02% or 15,121 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc invested in 1.70M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 350,600 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 62,000 shares. 81,804 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Jcic Asset Management invested in 503,713 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 35,323 are owned by Michael And Susan Dell Foundation. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 1.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 20,884 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 620,963 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.05% or 755,586 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Nj stated it has 1.21M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.37M shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc owns 29,198 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.