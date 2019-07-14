P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Maximus (MMS) Stake by $8.82 Million; Stryker (SYK) Holding Has Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52M shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 187,263 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,605 are held by Stephens Ar. Epoch Investment Ptnrs accumulated 532,970 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 632,976 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability reported 315 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 24,134 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 6,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.09% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 34,159 shares. 268,400 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas reported 118,151 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 40,350 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Prudential owns 0.06% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 542,179 shares. 1,054 were accumulated by Huntington Bank.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,517 shares to 16,333 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,175 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of stock or 43 shares. $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31.