P2 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL); Barrett Asset Management Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Lowered as Share Value Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93 million, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 443,142 shares traded or 34.92% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 17,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 541,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.24M, down from 559,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability reported 2.08M shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 3,579 shares. 712,676 are held by Channing Management Limited Liability Corp. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors holds 38 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 6,333 shares stake. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 128 shares. Regions Fin Corp accumulated 158 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,076 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 16,045 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Everence Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 78,452 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,785 shares to 487,299 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).