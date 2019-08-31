P2 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC); Capital Investment Services Of America Cut Adobe (ADBE) Position as Share Value Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41 million, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 355,401 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc owns 8,524 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited reported 165,716 shares. Mariner Llc accumulated 0% or 8,979 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Llc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 164 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 695 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 120 shares. Condor Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 37,084 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 3,475 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 371,718 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 395 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 14,922 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,200 shares. Northstar Grp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 42,801 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 7,785 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. L & S Advisors holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,228 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,029 shares. Zacks Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,599 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 13,312 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,261 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has 56,351 shares. Parkwood Llc reported 18,646 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

