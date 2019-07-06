P2 Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Maximus (MMS) as Stock Value Rose; Birchview Capital LP Holds Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 158,035 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $80.46 lastly. It is down 23.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,239 shares. Stephens Ar reported 6,605 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 328 shares. Axa owns 66,100 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 17,875 shares. Voya Management Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 2,818 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 33,926 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 7,558 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.