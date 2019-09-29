P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Cott Que (COT) by $9.48 Million as Valuation Declined; Greenhaven Associates Upped Its Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Position by $7.04 Million; Stock Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 729,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 5.52M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.73 million, up from 4.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 657,998 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Natixis LP stated it has 228,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,780 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 258,092 shares. Millennium Mngmt has 239,539 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. State Street reported 197,854 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 14,500 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 323,556 shares. Intact Management reported 300,900 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.31M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 71,959 shares. Shell Asset has 10,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 36,570 shares to 9.32 million shares, valued at $451.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.90M shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Capital Llc has 1,158 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,135 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,805 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1,213 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 12,089 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Waddell Reed stated it has 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has 9,659 shares. 7,203 were reported by Raymond James Na. Birch Hill Limited Liability Corp reported 2,117 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Analysts Really Like Uber Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Average Investor Cannot Do What Warren Buffett Does – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.