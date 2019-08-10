P2 Capital Partners Boosted Holding in Ebix (EBIX) as Valuation Declined; As United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Stake by $499,660

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 149,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 161,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 87,046 shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 323,695 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 15,838 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 77,290 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). American Intl Inc invested in 0% or 17,942 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 20,663 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.02% or 15,369 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 738 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Highland Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 17,100 shares. 29,553 are held by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Principal Grp Inc owns 190,182 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communication stated it has 0.04% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 66,623 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Comerica Natl Bank owns 21,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,998 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) or 8,253 shares. Shell Asset owns 20,932 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 156,680 shares stake. 3,967 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Llc. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 55,818 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 40,917 shares. Peoples Serv Corp reported 80 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 590,814 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 19,147 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 29,884 shares. 15,067 are held by Citigroup Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65,307 shares to 177,451 shares, valued at $24.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).