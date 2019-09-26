P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Declined, Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 252,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 579,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 831,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 3.21M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 605,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 896,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 759,466 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 2,000 shares. Zuckerman Inv Group owns 732,361 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 561,763 were accumulated by Principal Gp. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 545 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 168,896 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 55,201 shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 9,754 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 163,073 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 553,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 211,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 235,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $33.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 308,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,300 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

