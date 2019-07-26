P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Stock Declined; Cypress Capital Group Has Increased Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $1.62 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.59% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 3.75M shares traded or 219.00% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 M Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 2.64 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,800 were reported by Guardian Investment Management. American holds 266,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc has 0.07% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Emory University has 1.16% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Jefferies Grp Llc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Stifel owns 52,658 shares. Etrade Ltd Llc owns 23,052 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 129,904 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 146,726 shares. Smithfield owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 12.14M shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 233,269 shares stake. Boston Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 25,123 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 61,674 shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trinity Industries (TRN) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco by 2,940 shares to 26,680 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,038 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability owns 4,070 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 19,040 shares. Moreover, Haverford Trust Commerce has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,943 shares. Zimmer LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Com owns 170,231 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mai Capital holds 5,094 shares. Shufro Rose & Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,666 shares. 21,112 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP reported 13,675 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 37,033 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.68 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 72,946 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.