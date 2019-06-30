P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Raised as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Lowered Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $310.93 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 15.45 million shares traded or 52.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 130 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Morgan Stanley 2006-HE1; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CLARE WOODMAN EMEA CHIEF: FT; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT SCALE IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Health Properties Acquires Three Class A East Coast Medical Office Buildings With Morgan Stanley; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs invested in 769,439 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 433,365 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Twin Focus Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 206,701 were accumulated by Us Retail Bank De. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 252,648 shares stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Texas Yale Capital stated it has 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 108,995 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 809,828 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank holds 7,730 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 20.96M were reported by Invesco. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Blb&B Limited Co reported 5,335 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).