P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $2.32 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Boosted by $3.78 Million Its Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 24,593 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Co holds 0% or 3,795 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 3,730 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clenar Muke Llc has invested 9.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geller Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Asset Invests And Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd holds 11.82% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. Vista Capital reported 0.14% stake. Point72 Asset LP reported 0.07% stake. Lourd Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 25,955 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Llc holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv invested in 2.16% or 134,375 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares to 671,200 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Saturna Corporation stated it has 4,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 47,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aimz Limited Liability has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Natixis holds 159,728 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 19,843 shares. 541 were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,395 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co accumulated 14,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,284 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 46,020 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Manikay Partners Limited. 231 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Essex Investment Mgmt Commerce Ltd stated it has 32,039 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 99,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock.