P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Lowered by $7.78 Million as Valuation Declined; Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $295.81. About 90,321 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 251,460 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Video Chat Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cinedigm Presents New Fully Curated Stand Up Version of OTT Channel Comedy Dynamics on the XUMO Streaming TV Service – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone -6.5% on report heavy dividend cut is nigh – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees better second half for Europe telecom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69M for 46.51 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,759 shares to 38,370 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.