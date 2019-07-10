P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Lifted as Market Value Were Volatile; Shareholder Fir Tree Increased Navient (NAVI) Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 1.98M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 29/03/2018 – CFTC: Comment for Orders and Other Announcements 83 FR 11507 – From: Stephen J. O’Connell Organization(s): Navient; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership accumulated 4.2% or 3.12 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 43,451 shares. Kellner Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 213,400 shares for 7.12% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 618,600 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 51,995 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. 437,610 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 462,890 shares. Autus Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 13,395 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Capital Research Global Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.98M shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oakbrook Ltd reported 4,400 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

