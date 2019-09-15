P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position In Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Was Has Raised; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $4.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.16M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Utilities Adds Edison International; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 143.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 269,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 456,222 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, up from 187,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.20M market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 462,769 shares traded or 174.71% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. 14,441 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Vanguard Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 482,435 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,579 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 404,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 0% or 1,234 shares. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 28,139 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Lazard Asset Management owns 35,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 728 shares. 15,953 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 11,771 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 21,810 shares to 8,347 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.