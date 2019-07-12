P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Increased as Stock Declined; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $539,760 as Valuation Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 310,710 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (NYSE:WAT) by 3,933 shares to 14,216 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,714 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

