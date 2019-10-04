P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS); Facebook (Call) (FB) Share Value Rose While Virtu Financial Cut Its Stake by $3.40 Million

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 9.20 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 22/05/2018 – GOING TO LAUNCH AD PRODUCT THIS SUMMER GLOBALLY-ZUCKERBERG; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 663,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.54M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $81.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 17,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,610 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (EZJ) by 9,625 shares to 22,503 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

