P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $7.49 Million as Market Value Declined; Cortina Asset Management Cut Its Cooper (CPS) Holding by $8.03 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 1.48 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT)

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper (CPS) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 174,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 13,415 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 187,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 156,879 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 58,588 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 42,159 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Shelton Cap Mngmt has 233 shares. Nine Masts Capital has invested 0.05% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 18,378 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 11,974 are owned by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc reported 1,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 37,190 shares. Stephens Ar reported 10,478 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 32,222 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hudock Cap Grp Lc accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 26,207 shares to 110,513 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 291,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

