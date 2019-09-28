P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC); Nexus Investment Management Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Cut by $631,548 as Share Price Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.04 million shares traded or 258.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 366.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 311,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 396,727 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Signs $230 Million Agreement to Equip Premium Passenger Car Manufacturer with Innovative Air Suspension Technology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $81.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 452,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,246 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Service owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 85,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Oakworth Inc has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com owns 1,101 shares. 21,936 are owned by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation reported 55,000 shares. Voya Inv Management reported 13,330 shares. 1,919 are owned by Raymond James Na. Morgan Stanley accumulated 18,186 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 277,614 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 15,938 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 197,368 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Harvest Lc has invested 0.91% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Raymond James has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). One Trading LP stated it has 1,102 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Attractively Valued And Approaching A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bigger Means Better For Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scotiabank – Beaten Down Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.