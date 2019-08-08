P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $2.32 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Argyle Capital Management Cut Waters (WAT) Position as Market Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $212.59. About 149,551 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 6,227 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 17,558 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 55 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Co owns 2,789 shares. Btim Corp reported 237,509 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 11,350 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 229 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. House Ltd Llc owns 26,391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,615 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.24% stake. Smithfield Trust Com holds 492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.15% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 69,928 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26 million was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 162,424 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 432,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.20 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 39,109 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 159,728 shares. Gabelli Advisers holds 712,528 shares. Harvest Management Limited accumulated 15,000 shares or 1.08% of the stock. 6.52 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated. California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fort Lp invested 0.07% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fairfax Fincl Hldg Limited Can reported 27,000 shares. Tig Advisors Limited Liability holds 8.81% or 2.04 million shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 0.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 23,731 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 14,231 shares. Westfield Limited Partnership accumulated 60,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) IDTâ€™s rumored buyout looks like the real deal – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Integrated Device Technology Enters Oversold Territory (IDTI) – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.