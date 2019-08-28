P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lifted Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position; Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 172,283 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 950,561 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.