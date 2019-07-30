P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI); Price Michael F Has Cut Its Stake in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) as Market Value Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 201,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 7,771 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 3,587 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc reported 81,459 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 14,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 28,535 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 86,659 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Bridgeway Capital invested in 0.02% or 101,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 2,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 17,376 shares. Teton Advisors Inc reported 82,200 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 54,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has 44,000 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

