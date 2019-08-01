P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI); Pembroke Management LTD Has Lifted Its Liveperson (LPSN) Stake by $1.41 Million as Shares Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 871,403 shares traded or 49.37% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 80 shares. Pnc Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 48,830 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 76,573 shares. 52,585 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt. First Mercantile Trust reported 9,251 shares stake. Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 6,080 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.99 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 408,275 shares. Natixis accumulated 159,728 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 110 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 23,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank owns 2,962 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 28 shares.

More news for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” and published on February 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,316 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, G2 Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.03% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 115,049 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Illinois-based First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Css Ltd Company Il holds 50,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 531,543 shares. One Trading Lp has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 7,100 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 8,058 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,585 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 56,424 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 155,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Llc invested in 470,294 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 4,955 shares. Aristeia Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tricolor Auto Group Launches Conversational Commerce for Hispanic Auto Shoppers, Including WhatsApp Integration, Through LivePerson – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.