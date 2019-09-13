P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC); U S Concrete (USCR) Holder Sei Investments Company Has Raised Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 366.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 311,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 396,727 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.61M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 72,632 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 63.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 56,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 145,128 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, up from 88,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 57,622 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gmt Capital accumulated 0.42% or 244,670 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 8,400 shares. Millrace Asset Group invested in 1.21% or 23,500 shares. American Intll Gru holds 0% or 11,959 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 1,232 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 12 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 15,650 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 121,300 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 922,428 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,670 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 5,900 shares stake.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 76,671 shares to 137,972 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,837 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Federated Investors Pa reported 121,905 shares. Price Michael F owns 122,500 shares. 204,850 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al. 70,002 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.13% or 81,522 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 12,127 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.13% or 42,986 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 991 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 109,699 shares. 14 were reported by Howe & Rusling Inc. Alpine Management invested 5.12% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 11,494 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 474,859 shares.