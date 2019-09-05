P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) Decreased by $7.49 Million as Shares Declined; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increased Capital One Financial (COF) Holding by $2.34 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 146,877 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 29,167 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY EPS, EXCLUDING SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION COSTS ABOUT $1.20 TO $1.40; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 16,829 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 28,807 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 65,105 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP owns 80,740 shares. First Mercantile owns 6,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Wexford Cap LP has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Optimum Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thb Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fincl Corporation holds 345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Limited holds 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 76,638 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 14,201 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.61 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares to 224,161 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,799 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).