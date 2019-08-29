P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $7.78 Million as Valuation Declined; Fiduciary Management Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Position by $15.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 1.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REJECTS INDIA PLEA AGAINST VODAFONE UK ARBITRATION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 153,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.42 million, down from 4.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.01. About 3.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11 million shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $398.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

