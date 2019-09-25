P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $12.12 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Stake by $1.96 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 605,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 896,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 407,556 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Revenue Falls; IMI Trading in Line With Views; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY: $449.4M IN OUTSTANDING NOTES CAN BE REDEEMED; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 34,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 43,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $219.64. About 278,788 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 23.98 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd reported 28,692 shares stake. 51,475 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,625 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 20,719 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 173,130 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 3,530 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 3,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Associated Banc owns 104,632 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Management holds 0.28% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M has 3,999 shares. Hanseatic Serv reported 0.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati accumulated 113,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.19% or 3.08 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com has 6.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 145,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 31,908 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 0.11% or 40,200 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 277,624 shares stake. Moors Cabot Incorporated reported 22,363 shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 545 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 0% or 1,121 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 114,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,385 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 0.91% or 163,073 shares. Guardian Investment Management has invested 0.34% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Lsv Asset Management reported 453,000 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 42,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 62,245 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.