P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Raised T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Position; Meritage Homes (MTH) Shorts Down By 19.32%

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) had a decrease of 19.32% in short interest. MTH’s SI was 1.06 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.32% from 1.31M shares previously. With 328,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s short sellers to cover MTH’s short positions. The SI to Meritage Homes Corporation’s float is 2.96%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 195,526 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) stake by 165.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 413,000 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 663,000 shares with $49.16M value, up from 250,000 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc (Call) now has $65.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 1.48M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 11.76% above currents $76.95 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Monday, July 29. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Fox Corp stake by 271,400 shares to 2.23 million valued at $81.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 73,042 shares and now owns 11,112 shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporat was reduced too.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage (NYSE:MTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meritage has $8200 highest and $67.5000 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 6.54% above currents $70.16 stock price. Meritage had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report.

