P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $7.78 Million as Share Price Declined; Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $545,571

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.13% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 5.71 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 06/03/2018 – U.K. Telecoms Regulator Investigates Vodafone, Three Over Net Neutrality -FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.50M, down from 364,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 6.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

