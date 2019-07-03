P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $7.78 Million as Valuation Declined; Ithaka Group Continues to Hold Stake in Autodesk (ADSK)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 2.78 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 689,374 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

