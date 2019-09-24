P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $6.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Penbrook Management Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 858,496 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 400,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 270,999 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, down from 671,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 3.01M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 02/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: ATC completes Vodafone India’s tower acquisition deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 77,169 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 684,553 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Hldgs Pte reported 49,157 shares stake. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 23,593 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.02% or 915,552 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 4,630 shares. Navellier And Assoc holds 0.07% or 11,271 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 628,792 shares stake. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 711,612 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Com holds 4.62M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 118,802 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has 0.13% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,262 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 1,608 shares.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Funded: Over $1B in new funding deals and 5 IPO filings in Bay Area this week – Silicon Valley Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Groundbreaking Back-to-School Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.