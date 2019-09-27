P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stake by $5.65 Million; Verity & Verity Has Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake as Valuation Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 256,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 456,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 3.70 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc analyzed 38,719 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 199,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 238,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 3.17M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $460.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,160 shares to 143,755 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.27 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.