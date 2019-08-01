P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Tenor Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Gopro (GPRO) by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 4.10M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 277,292 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc invested in 9,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 4,096 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,080 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0% or 83,701 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management And reported 4,300 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.12% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 20,015 were reported by Los Angeles Management And Equity. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 6,405 shares. Cap Fund Management has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westpac Banking invested in 55,455 shares. 31 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.39 million shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82 million shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 72,178 shares. Sei Company holds 0% or 53,659 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 185,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 66,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd invested in 0% or 12,494 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc holds 59,153 shares. 48,863 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 61,066 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 250,242 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 92,135 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.03% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) or 363,172 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 1,115 shares.