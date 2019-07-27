P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Raised Stake by $1.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares to 416,235 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

