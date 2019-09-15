P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Position by $6.70 Million as Stock Rose; As Packaging Of America (PKG) Stock Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.13M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Glasscock LKC Unit #2-1); 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 787,601 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 217,969 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,949 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company owns 1.93M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 48,137 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 10,676 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,801 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,459 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.02% stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,768 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 69,943 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 313,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bennicas Assoc invested in 0.17% or 3,100 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 9,513 shares.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 617,933 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 271,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,986 shares to 50,546 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 12,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 401,984 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 103,934 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 44,068 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 39 shares. Westpac invested in 89,631 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,316 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.08M shares. 41,258 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 16 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 15,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 3,623 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 31,485 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation accumulated 80,103 shares.