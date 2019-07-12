P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stake by $22.24 Million; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Market Valuation Declined While Fruth Investment Management Upped Position by $780,805

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 772,202 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 320,411 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 26/04/2018 – Chile copper mine Escondida says no early wage agreement reached; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Co has 2.46% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 98,883 shares. Pacific Global Invest owns 41,252 shares. 54,593 were reported by Brinker. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 4,150 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has invested 1.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 108,209 are owned by Cipher Lp. Bath Savings Trust reported 2,211 shares stake. Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hyman Charles D accumulated 101,967 shares. Blair William Il invested in 69,935 shares. Shell Asset owns 54,784 shares. Alps holds 19,513 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.05% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 109,243 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Phillips Chemical, Qatar Petroleum agree to develop petrochemicals complex – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Driving Merger Mania in the Oil Patch? – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q1’19 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Scotiabank Economics Q3 Global Economic Outlook Report: The Perils of Trumponomics – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s March Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q3 2018 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.