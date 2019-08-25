P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $22.24 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Cut Its Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Share Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 1.35M shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42 million shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 102,554 shares. Sessa Capital Im Lp has invested 1.54% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 13,000 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 351,492 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 11,000 shares. 5.76M are held by Morgan Stanley. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 375,971 shares stake. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 161,219 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 400 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 24,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 1,274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,300 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Leisure holds 0.28% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 92,528 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon Is Undervalued, But Better To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $41.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).