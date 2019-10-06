P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by $12.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Trimmed Holding

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 218.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 274,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.14 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 10.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 15,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 179,039 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 194,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 377,585 shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 964,128 shares to 999,728 shares, valued at $51.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call).

