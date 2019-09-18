P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position in T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo & Co Com (WFC) Holder First Merchants Decreased Stake by $1.97 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 663,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 1.84 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Com (WFC) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 41,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 56,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 98,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Com by 6,034 shares to 10,859 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sec Etf by 20,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.05% or 11,066 shares. Fort Point Cap Llc holds 0.08% or 4,267 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Co invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Veritable LP reported 257,435 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 20,554 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,339 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 368,385 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Utd Automobile Association has 2.40M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,677 shares. Qvt Fin Limited Partnership reported 51,231 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Woodstock reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis Cap Prns Llc owns 1.65 million shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CEO: Triad de novo 80 percent on goal toward regulatory approval – Triad Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo Preferred Nears Magic Number – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 890,102 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Laurion LP invested in 0.04% or 48,411 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.39M shares. Weik Cap holds 0.36% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,270 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,852 shares stake. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). D E Shaw And Inc holds 2.79 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,556 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0.18% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 148,446 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 59,010 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 572,535 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Btg Pactual Asset Management has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zimmer Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 200,000 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 617,933 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,815 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).