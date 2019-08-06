P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $7.78 Million; Stock Declined; Cognios Capital Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 23,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Can Facebook Be Fixed?; 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.84 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares to 84,801 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Co holds 1.08 million shares. Sns Financial Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,871 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 91,100 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,663 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca invested 3.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acg Wealth owns 35,184 shares. Meristem Family Wealth reported 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline owns 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,217 shares. Moreover, Kensico Mngmt Corporation has 2.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Communications has 2.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs holds 44,057 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Da Davidson has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Public Lc reported 1.17% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.