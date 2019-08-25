P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by $518,400 as Stock Value Declined; Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $10.10 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.97M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 202,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 367,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Rev $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST REVENUE $919 MLN VS $792 MLN

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 75,926 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Michigan-based Telemus Cap has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 46,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd reported 30,751 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset has 326,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.21 million are held by Prudential Fin Inc. Central Secs Corp stated it has 3.2% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). D E Shaw And Inc reported 7,460 shares. 33,941 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Stephens Ar holds 110,529 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.31% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.35% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 66,096 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

