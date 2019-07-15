P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $7.78 Million; Horan Capital Management Boosted Stake in Thor Inds (THO) by $1.51 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.19M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 95,031 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $35.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

