P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $7.78 Million; Market Value Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $23.06 Million as Share Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 2.07M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 642,893 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 531,000 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 37,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).