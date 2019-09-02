P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $7.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Consonance Capital Management LP Position In Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Was Has Raised

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 938,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 380,416 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 878,658 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,780 are held by Systematic Management Ltd Partnership. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 196,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Strs Ohio owns 30,500 shares. Broadfin Cap Limited Co reported 1.65% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,811 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Aimz Inv Advsr Lc has 43,485 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 72,916 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 133,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Ltd reported 0.79% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,394 shares. Sg Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3.66% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 825,660 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services has 14,322 shares. American Grp invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Sei Invests owns 65,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares. Valueact Holdg LP accumulated 5.23% or 21.90M shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,956 shares. Guardian Invest holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 18,800 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 589,928 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Nine Masts Capital Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,973 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.