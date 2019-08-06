P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) as Share Price Declined; As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose, Franklin Resources Has Lifted Stake by $1.51 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 8,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 49,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 40,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $204.36. About 635,211 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 701,583 shares to 56,923 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

