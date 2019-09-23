P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted By $6.70 Million Its Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Position; Shutterstock (SSTK) Sentiment Is 1.51

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 77 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 51 cut down and sold stakes in Shutterstock Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 20.23 million shares, up from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Shutterstock Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 33 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Edison Intl (Put) (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $33.71 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Edison Intl (Put) now has $26.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 17/04/2018 – Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. for 898,847 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.35 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 3.38 million shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 14,586 shares.

Analysts await Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 92.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SSTK’s profit will be $705,817 for 449.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterstock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that clients use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. It has a 38.59 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names.

