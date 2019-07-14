P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding as Share Value Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Holding by $2.00 Million as Share Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 944,864 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 546,437 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 238,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 115,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 6,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 47,494 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corporation reported 0% stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 32,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Co owns 10 shares. Sandy Spring Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,084 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 30,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 592,143 are owned by Tctc Llc. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 3.24M shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 14,255 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sterling Ltd Com owns 1.50 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 6,320 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $80.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

