P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosted Holding in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by $6.70 Million; As Targa Res Com (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Holder Penbrook Management Boosted Its Stake

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 966,286 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 1.78M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 235,000 shares to 221,815 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 73,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,112 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

