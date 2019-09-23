P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) is a company in the Paper & Paper Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

P. H. Glatfelter Company has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.73% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of P. H. Glatfelter Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.05% of all Paper & Paper Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has P. H. Glatfelter Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P. H. Glatfelter Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.54% 17.32% 7.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares P. H. Glatfelter Company and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio P. H. Glatfelter Company N/A 15 604.44 Industry Average 19.44M 3.58B 95.94

P. H. Glatfelter Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio P. H. Glatfelter Company is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for P. H. Glatfelter Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P. H. Glatfelter Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.83

As a group, Paper & Paper Products companies have a potential upside of -7.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of P. H. Glatfelter Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P. H. Glatfelter Company -4.73% -3.2% 5.91% 27.7% -19.45% 67.21% Industry Average 2.50% 3.41% 3.12% 15.84% 0.00% 29.14%

For the past year P. H. Glatfelter Company was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of P. H. Glatfelter Company are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, P. H. Glatfelter Company’s competitors have 2.23 and 1.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. P. H. Glatfelter Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than P. H. Glatfelter Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that P. H. Glatfelter Company is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, P. H. Glatfelter Company’s competitors are 52.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

P. H. Glatfelter Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

P. H. Glatfelter Company’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors P. H. Glatfelter Company.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The companyÂ’s Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.