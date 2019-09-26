P G & E (PCG) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Upped Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 9.88M shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 103,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 414,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.86 million, up from 311,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 292,872 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn A Good Yield With Nvidia Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Intel Buy Mellanox? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox to Ship Record of More Than One Million ConnectX Adapters in Q3 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc owns 34,433 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,290 shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 180,468 shares. S Muoio & Company Ltd Llc invested in 12,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc owns 1.3% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 23,013 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 21,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moab Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 36,746 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 0.13% or 2,188 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 40,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc owns 2,775 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,611 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn has 47,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 220,430 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 609,300 shares to 277,400 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corporation by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd..

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.